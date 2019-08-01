MP man thrashed, dragged on road in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A man was allegedly beaten up and dragged by his collar along a road in Itawa on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajendra, was admitted to a hospital here with a fractured leg, said Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Singh Rathore.

As per the police official, the brutality meted out to Rajendra was the result of a money dispute.

"On Wednesday, Rajendra was dragged to the street and was beaten up by 12-15 people following some dispute over money. When the police reached the spot to rescue him, some of the miscreants abused the police too," Rathore said.

"A case has been registered against over a dozen people involved in the incident under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Line Police Station," he added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Rathore said. (ANI)

