MP Man who earns 6K monthly served IT notice of over Rs 3 crore

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The income tax (IT) department has served a notice to a man who works at a private firm with a monthly earning of Rs 6,000 due to the transaction of Rs 132 crore made in his account.

The IT department had asked Ravi Gupta to pay Rs 3 crore 49 lakh as a tax by March 30, 2019.

He has been given extension till January 17, 2020.

The victim has filed a complaint with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police and also the Reserve Bank of India.

So far, no organisation has reacted to his complaint. (ANI)







