MP: Medical student killed in road accident in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): A medical student died and another student sustained injuries after the bike they were riding collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said.

The accident occurred at bypass crossroads ahead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College at around 10 pm on Wednesday under Garha police station limits in the district.



The deceased was identified as Rubi Thakur (around 21 years old), a resident of Shahdol. She was a third year student. The injured student has been identified as Saurabh Ojha, a resident of Rewa and he is also a third year medical student. He is undergoing treatment.

Garha police station in charge Rakesh Tiwari said, "The truck was arriving from Bhedaghat side and at the same time the medical students were also arriving on a bike. During this, the bike collided with the back portion of the truck after that the girl student fell on the truck's tyre side in which she sustained major injuries and died on the spot."

"The boy fell on the opposite side of the truck and sustained minor injuries. He is, however, in shock after the accident. Efforts were on to identify the truck and checking of the toll plazas in nearby areas were going on. Further action will be taken accordingly," Tiwari added. (ANI)

