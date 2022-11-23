MP: Medical teachers on strike against govt's proposal to give medical college responsibilities to administrative officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Medical teachers of 13 medical colleges, including Government Gandhi Medical College went on strike protesting the state government's proposal of handing over medical colleges' responsibility to the administrative officers in Bhopal on Tuesday.

State President of the Medical Teacher Doctors Association, Dr Sunil Agarwal said, "The administrative officials do not understand the profession of doctors. So why will the administrative officers take the decisions related to the medical college? If arrangements have to be made, then only a doctor should be appointed."



If the patients are troubled, then the government will be responsible for it. Besides, if the proposal is passed in the cabinet, emergency services will also be stopped, Dr Agrawal added.

The state government is going to submit a proposal in today's cabinet in which the responsibility for the entire arrangements of the medical colleges will be handed over to the administrative officers. As a result of which, the doctors opposed the proposal.

The junior doctors have also extended their support to the medical teachers. The protestors warned that if the proposal was passed in the cabinet, then the emergency services would also be stopped. (ANI)

