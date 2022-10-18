MP minister Bisahulal Singh gives explanation about his surname; video goes viral

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Food Minister Bisahulal Singh explained his surname and said that people of his community used to kill lions due to which they got the title of Singh.

The minister made the remark while addressing the Chief Minister's public service campaign camp organised at Piploda in Ratlam district on Monday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Bisahulal said, "Once there were too many lions in the Rewa region and the king of Rewa used to go hunting. The king could not hunt so they used to take people from our community to hunt. The king used to drink alcohol and handed over the gun to the people of our community."



"When our people killed the lion, the king used to tell everyone that he himself killed the lion and that's why the king gave us the title of Singh to us," the minister added in the video.

Notably, it is not the first time the minister has made such a remark. Earlier, he had faced opposition from Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena for making indecent remarks about women of the Rajput community. Several effigies of the minister were burned across the state at that time.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez told ANI, "BJP should tell is it their official statement? If not then action should be taken against him. Bisahulal had made controversial remarks in the past as well." (ANI)

