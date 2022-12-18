MP minister burns effigy of Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav burned an effigy of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shaheed Park in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Saturday.

Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Ferozia along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers also staged a demonstration at the park and raised slogans against Bilawal and Pakistan.

Yadav told ANI, "We will not tolerate amyone who makes derogatory remarks about our Prime Minister. It is an insult to 140 crore people of the nation. Along with this, the comment made on the RSS organisation is also not tolerable. I condemn it. I hope that he gets well in time, otherwise India can make him understand."



BJP workers also staged a protest and burned an effigy of Bilawal in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers burned the effigy of Bhutto at Malviya Chowk in Jabalpur district. During this, they also raised slogans of Pakistan Murdabad. The BJP leaders and workers gathered and held demonstrations at various places across the state.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh also condemned the derogatory remark of Pakistan Foreign Minister Bhutto on PM Modi. Singh said, "We may have political opponents but no one can use foul language for our Prime Minister. I condemn the remarks made by the Pakistani minister."

The outrage and protests follow the Pakistani foreign minister's foul remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.

Describing Bilawal Bhutto's remark as "highly derogatory and full of cowardice", BJP on Friday said that the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness, and anarchy in Pakistan.

"The statement is also aimed at misleading the world and diverting global attention from Pakistan's collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy, simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations, and the fact that Pakistan has become a major sanctuary for terrorists," the party said. (ANI)

