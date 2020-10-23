MP Minister Imarti Devi breaks down during election rally

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi on Thursday broke down at a public rally in Gwalior's Dabra.

Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had not expressed apology over his remarks about her.

"I have never seen a man so shameless. This is the height of shamelessness. The whole country saw tears flow from the eyes of their daughter and sister Imarti Devi. The media kept asking him, 'Kamal Nath, what are you saying?' Despite this, he did not apologize," the Chief Minister said.



"Even after Rahul Gandhi condemned his statement, he refused to apologize. What kind of party is this? Sister Imarti Devi, thousands of BJP workers will protect your honour. Your brothers will not let your honour be insulted," he added.

A visibly emotional Imarti Devi was seen repeatedly wiping tears on the stage.

Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone. However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned Kamal Nath's remarks, saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used.

"Kamal Nathji is from my party but personally, I don't like the type of language that he used...I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," he had said. (ANI)

