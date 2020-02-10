MP minister mistakingly demands 'Bharat Ratna' for Ambedkar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): In an apparent slip of the tongue, Madhya Pradesh Minister Harsh Yadav here on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna for the architect of Indian Constitution Bhimrao Ambedkar.

It must be mentioned that BR Ambedkar has been posthumously awarded the highest civilian decoration in the year 1990.

"Harisingh Gaur worked hard in the field of education. The citizens of Bundelkhand want that Bharat Ratna should be awarded to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," said Yadav said while making addressing an event at the Dr. Harisingh Gour University popularly known as the Sagar University.

The demand for Bharat Ratna to Dr Harising Gaur, the founder of Sagar University has been going on for a long time (ANI)

