MP: Minor girl raped by 3 men in Dhar, accused absconding

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on May 5.

The accused are absconding, a case has been registered against them and further inverstigation is underway.

"A case has been registered. Accused are absconding, will be arrested soon," said Rattan Lal Meena, Station House Officer (SHO). (ANI)