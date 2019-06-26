MP: Minor girl raped in Narsinghpur, probe underway

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person in Narsinghpur on June 24.

The accused is at large and the police is examining the CCTV footages of the city.

"The probe is underway and we are examining CCTV footage of the city. The girl has been referred to Jabalpur after first aid and she is out of danger," said Gurukaran Singh, Superintendent of Police.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

