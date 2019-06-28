MP: Minor girl raped in Nowrozabad, accused held

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year-old girl here in Nowrozabad on Friday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported to police, the girl was rushed to a hospital for medical examination.

The accused is being interrogated by the police.

A case has been registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. (ANI)

