MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call for action against suspect

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

The mother of the girl said that her 8-year-old daughter went missing on Saturday. After a while, her body was found inside a government well.

The father alleged that they had a quarrel with a person living nearby who had warned him that he will not let his family live here.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), said: "The relatives of the deceased have alleged that a person who was involved with them in a quarrel a few days ago was responsible for the murder of the girl."

"They have demanded an FIR against him. However, we are investigating the matter. We will take action only after we are sure of his involvement in the crime," he added. (ANI)

