MP: MLA creates ruckus at SDM's office over power cut, electricity bills discrepancies

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a BJP legislator sparred over the issue of power cuts and discrepancies in electricity bills here at the former's office on Monday.

After reaching SDM KL Meena's office, the BJP legislator Mahesh Rai got into an argument with him and demanded immediate action over the hike in electricity bill despite continuous power cut in the region.

The MLA and other BJP members had arrived at the office with a memorandum alleging discrepancy in electricity bills in the area.

"You receive your salary on time. We are talking to you very politely. If you won't address your issue then where would we go? You don't know how to talk to an MLA," Rai and his supporters told the SDM.

To this the SDM responded that shouting would not resolve their issue. (ANI)

