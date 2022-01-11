MP: 'Mother milk bank' to come up at Rani Durgavati Women's Hospital in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A 'mother milk bank' will be set up in Rani Durgavati Women's Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to store the milk of lactating mothers so that it can be used to other if required, informed officials.

"Some lactating women end us giving a higher amount of milk which might create health problems for them. On the other hand, there are some mothers who cannot provide a sufficient amount of breast milk for their children. Hence, the government decided to establish a milk bank at Rani Durgavati Hospital," said Dr Sanjay Mishra, Joint Director, Health Service.



"Milk from women who are getting higher quantity will be collected, pasteurized and stored which, further, will be made available to the children of mothers who are getting less quantity of milk," he added.

The official also informed that milk stored in banks will not be limited to patients admitted in Rani Durgavati Hospital but also to patients coming in from the private hospitals, that too for free of cost.

Construction for the centre has been started and officials claim that it would be completed within six months. (ANI)

