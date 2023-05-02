MP: Mother of four abandons children on road, elopes with lover in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): A woman left her two sons and two daughters on a road on the pretext of bringing food for them and eloped with her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a child line coordinator said.

The woman, a resident of Barwani district, had reached MY Hospital in the city along with her lover and children on Sunday. She left her sons aged 2 years and 4 years and daughters aged 6 years and 8 years in front of the hospital on the pretext of bringing food and did not return.



Seeing the four children alone on the road, people passing nearby informed the Sanyogita Ganj police station about the matter. On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and informed Child Line about the issue. The police called them to the police station and handed over the children to them.

On Monday, Child Line Coordinator Shubham Thakur told ANI, "A woman from Barwani district had left these four children in front of MY Hospital in the city on Sunday and eloped with her lover. When Sanyogita Ganj police were informed about the case. We brought all the four children and kept them in the Government Child Protection Ashram."

The counselling of the children was conducted in the Ashram and after that they were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), he said, adding that action would be taken against the mother of these children for leaving them on the road in such a condition. (ANI)

