MP: NSA invoked against trader for operating factory producing adulterated Ghee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Khargone district magistrate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore division has invoked National Security Act (NSA) against a trader for operating a factory producing adulterated ghee.

The accused identified as Hardik Mahajan, has been booked under NSA by Khargone DM Gopalchandra Daad. Mahajan has been sent to jail for three months.

This comes after the food department had raided Hardik Trading Company on July 27 and samples of ghee collected from the firm were found spurious during tests.

In July, the state government had launched a campaign against milk adulteration and manufacturing of products using adulterated milk. (ANI)

