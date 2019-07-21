MP: On way to raid illegal sand mining site, Nayab Tehsildar attacked, 15 held

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A Nayab Tehsildar was attacked allegedly by associates of a mafia in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night while he was on his way to carry out a raid at an illegal sand mining site.

The official, Atul Srivastava, was injured after his private vehicle was stopped and he was attacked by a group of men.

"We got information about illegal mining in Manwada village. We formed a team including Tehsildar, Nayab Tehsildar, police officers and myself to raid the site. The Nayab Tehsildar was in a private vehicle. We were approaching the site from different directions. Meanwhile, some people attacked him," Sub Divisional Magistrate RS Baghel said.

The attackers, however, said that they attacked him on suspicion of child-lifting, a claim rejected by the officials.

Bagel said, "Though they claim they attacked him on suspicions of child-lifting, I believe that the attack was perpetrated by them in a bid to stop the officers from visiting the illegal mining site. This is could be their conspiracy."

Fifteen people were detained while efforts are on to nab 10 others involved in the case.

Officials also seized 15 tractors and trollies, two JCB machines along with other tools used in illegal mining. (ANI)

