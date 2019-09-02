Visuals from the incident.
MP: One dead, 2 missing after drowning in river, rescue ops underway

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A boy lost his life while other two are missing after they drowned in the Mansoon river in Shajapur of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
The team of State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) reached the location and recovered the body of the boy during search and rescue operation. Further operation is underway by the team of SDRF.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST

