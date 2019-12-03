MP: Onion prices continue to rise in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The price of onions continued to rise across markets in Bhopal, leaving several consumers in distress.

"The price of onions has touched Rs 100-125 per kg. If the government does not intervene, it will keep on rising, which will severely affect the lives of the common people," said Zubair Ali, a consumer, while speaking to ANI.

Another consumer, Varsha Bansal, said: "The middle and the upper-class people might still be able to afford onions. However, it is a very bad situation for the lower class people, as the basic ingredient of their food are onions. The government should intervene in this situation as soon as possible."

Harish Chauthani, another consumer stated that people are choosing other vegetables such as radish to avoid purchasing onions.

"The situation is very dire. Earlier, the price of onions was Rs 20 per kg, now it is more than Rs 100 per kg, which is severely affecting our budget. So, people are opting to make food which uses lesser quantity of onions," he said.

He further stated that the main reason for the rise in prices is the hoarding done by the farmers in the hopes of making more profit.

The price of onions has been on the rise in various states of the country, which has created serious concerns among the population. (ANI)

