MP: People celebrates as Tapti river overflows in Betul

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Bringing an end to the three-year long drought this region, the Tapti river overflowed in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

After suffering from three years of absence of rainfall in the area, the local people were seen celebrating the water entering into the Tapti temple from the overflowing Sarovar dam.

The locals bathed and clicked pictures amid the waterlogged corridors of the temple.

Last night witnessed heavy rainfall which did bring problems to other areas but a sigh of relief for the people in this region.

Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in Barwani as the relentless rain has battered the district, submerging the Rajghat Bridge.

Major rivers such as the Narmada are flowing above the danger mark. Due to the submergence of the Rajghat Bridge, commuters are facing problems and are taking risking while crossing the bridge to reach their respective workplace.

Not only that, scores of people affected by the Sardar Sarovar dam project on River Narmada are holding indefinite agitation under the banner of Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). The agitated people are demanding complete rehabilitation before submergence as Gujarat government is likely to fill up the reservoir on Sardar Sarovar dam up to the maximum limit of 138.68 metres, which will mean further submergence in a huge portion of the already affected area.

The protesters are demanding that the gates of the Sardar Sarovar dam should be open so that the water could flow out and the submergence can be avoided. (ANI)

