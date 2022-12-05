MP: Physically challenged cricket players prove that disability not an obstacle to success

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Drawing inspiration from Stephen Hawking's words, "Disability need not be an obstacle to success," a wheelchair cricket tournament was organised at Ankur playground in the state capital Bhopal.

The physically challenged cricket players are showing their capabilities and are able to play like other people. It is just that they have their own way of playing.

The five-day state-level tournament started from December 4 and would be played till December 8. Teams of six states have participated in the tournament which include Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Naidu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.



The physically challenged people were spotted playing the cricket match with enthusiasm. These players have specialised in batting, bowling and fielding while sitting on a wheelchair. They do not look less than any normal cricketers.

CEO of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India, Ghazal Khan said, "The purpose of this event is that people with disabilities used to think that they cannot do anything, so we have given them a platform so that their talent can be shown in front of everyone. If this player plays an international match, it will be a matter of great pride for us. Currently six teams are participating in this tournament, in which two teams, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are making their debut in this tournament."

On the second day of the tournament, two matches were played. The first match was played between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in which Andhra Pradesh won by 9 wickets. The second match was played between Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in which Uttarakhand won the match by 23 runs.

Captain of Uttrakhand team, Dhansingh Uranga said, "Today's match was a do or die match for us. We gave our 100 percent and we won the match. We are quite hopeful that this time we will win the tournament."

"I want to tell people with disabilities that they should not give up, if one is determined, then one can do anything. We sustained many injuries while playing the match but we could do this because of the enthusiasm of cricket. Do not give up and do whatever you want to do with full enthusiasm," Uranga added. (ANI)

