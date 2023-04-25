MP: PM Modi lays foundation stones for renovation of Gwalior railway station, electrification of Birlanagar-Udimod railway line

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stones for two railway projects for Gwalior district, which include renovation of Gwalior railway station and rail electrification of Birlanagar-Udimod railway line.

Both projects will be implemented at a cost of Rs 534 crores, of which Rs 462 crores will be spent on the renovation work. PM Modi virtually joined the programme organised by the North Central Railway at the LNIPE Institute in Gwalior.

The 145-year-old Gwalior railway station will get a state-of-the-art makeover as part of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, state Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, said, "I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upgrading the Gwalior railway station at a cost of Rs 462 crores. I also express my gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar."



Gwalior Member of Parliament (MP) Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar said, "Such development works should not be linked with elections, they represent a continuous process of development. The renovation plan was prepared about four years ago when I was freshly elected an MP. It gives me great work that the work started today and will be completed by December 2024."

"I have made another request to the Railways that the trains which go to the north-east side through Jhansi, should pass through Gwalior via Etawah to Prayagraj. If the idea is implemented, it will come as a big present for the people of Gwalior. There are many other issues about which I will talk to Prime Minister Modi," he added.

The general manager of Jhansi Railway Division, Satish Kumar, said, "I was posted in Gwalior in 1991. Now this station will become a grand one and the makeover will be completed by December 2024. It will be a great achievement. We inspected this area some time back and an announcement has been made to connect Etawah and Gwalior. Permission has been received from the Railway Board and construction work is ongoing. A passenger train will be started from Gwalior to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh within 15 days and it will have stops at all stations on the route."

The Gwalior railway station was established in the year 1878 by the Scindia dynasty. After this, the Scindia royal family renovated the railway station, giving it a heritage look in 1940. About 40,000 passengers arrive and depart from Gwalior railway station in 24 hours.

Currently, about 170 trains stop at Gwalior railway station. In the coming days, it is expected to cater to 1.4 lakh passengers everyday. (ANI)

