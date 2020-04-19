MP Police announce cash reward for information about runaway COVID-19 patient in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for the information related to whereabouts of a COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital in Jabalpur.

The coronavirus positive patient identified as Javed Khan who has been accused under the National Security Act and was responsible for attacking a police team in Indore's Chandan Nagar managed to escape from Jabalpur Medical College.

The Jabalpur SP Amit Singh has suspended four police guards who were manning the hospital.

Police PRO Ravindra Singh informed that DGP Vivek Johri has declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for the person who helps in getting the runaway COVID-19 patient arrested.

A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

