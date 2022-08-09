MP Police arrests 'Mirchi Baba' on rape charge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have arrested Baba Vairagyanand Giri on the charges of rape.

The accused is also known as Mirchi Baba.

Following a complaint, the police had registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A case was registered under section 376 of the IPC. The accused has been arrested," said ACP Nidhi Saxena in Bhopal.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)