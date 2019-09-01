MP: Police forcefully evicts businessman, his family for misbehaving after defaulting on loan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A businessman in Madhya Pradesh was forcefully evicted from his residence after he failed to pay back bank loan of Rs 50 lakh.

Cops had to force out Satyanarayan Rathi and his family from their house after the businessman allegedly misbehaved with the forces

Complying with the order of the High Court, the police team, along with the officials of the revenue department, had gone to Rathi's house to attach his properties after he failed to pay back the loan of Rs 50 lakh to the State Bank of India (SBI).

Rathi was lifted by four police officials and escorted out of the residence. "He has been taken to the police station, where we will conduct an inquiry on the matter," said one officer present at the spot.

"Day before yesterday, a notice was issued to Rathi to pay back the loan. Today, we received the orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to seize his properties," Malviya Anand, the revenue officer told the media persons here. (ANI)

