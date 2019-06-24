MP: Police official commits suicide by hanging self at home

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A police officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his home here on Sunday.

The deceased police official Bhagirath Baghail was sub-inspector and in charge of Jhaknawada Police station.

Speaking to media, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jhabua, Vijay Dabar said, "Sub-Inspector of Jhaknawada Police station Bhagirath Baghail committed suicide today inside his home in a room. He hanged himself using a stole.

"The suicide must have occurred in the morning between 6 am to 12 noon. A suicide note has been recovered in which Baghail wrote that he has no problem with anyone and request that after his death his son should be given a job."

The ASP further said, "He wrote that he was tensed because he could not repay his home loan. He also wrote that he was tensed as he was unable to operate the computer system."

"The initial investigation revealed that it is a case of suicide, however, a further probe is underway to rule out any foul play," he added. (ANI)

