MP: Police recover country-made explosives from car in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday recovered country-made explosives from a car in Barwani.

The police arrested one person in this regard.



Based on a tip-off that there could be ammunition in the car when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives.

A probe is underway.

"Our team received info that there could be ammunition in the car, when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives. One accused was arrested, and efforts are underway to nab another. They were made from material used for firecrackers," Barwani Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla told ANI. (ANI)

