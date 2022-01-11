MP Police revokes suspension of constable with long moustache

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): A Madhya Pradesh Police constable, who was suspended after he refused to trim his long moustache, was reinstated.



As per an order issued by the Deputy Inspector General (Personnel), Madhya Pradesh police headquarters, the suspension order was revoked with immediate effect as it was not issued by a competent authority.

Constable Rakesh Rana worked as a driver in the state police's transport wing. He was posted as the driver of Rajendra Mishra, Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

"I am a Rajput, and my moustache is my pride," Rana had said. (ANI)

