MP political crisis: CLP meet at Kamal Nath's residence today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial floor test of the Kamal Nath government, scheduled for Monday, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is likely to be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal at around 7 pm today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to be present in the assembly for the floor test.

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had stated that the floor test in the assembly will be held on Monday.

As political uncertainty developed in Madhya Pradesh for Kamal Nath-led government, both BJP and Congress had moved their legislators out of the state, apparently in a bid to keep their respective flocks intact.

The development comes amid the political crisis that has engulfed the state after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him. (ANI)

