A poster of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhind of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
A poster of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhind of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

MP: Poster of Scindia along with PM Modi, Shah surfaces in Bhind

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:29 IST

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 : A poster of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cropped up here on Friday.
The poster was put up by the BJP Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia's support for the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.
In the banner, Scindia is seen waving his hand and the photographs of Modi and Shah are placed next to his.
The poster lauds Scindia for supporting the Centre's move of the repealing of Article 370 and greets the Congress leader saying "welcome and congratulations," fuelling speculations that the BJP might be cosying up to him.
However, Congress state media in-charge Shobha Oza refuted such rumours and said that Scindia continues to be an integral part of the party.
"Some anti-social elements might have put up the poster. As far as Jyotiraditya Scindia is concerned, he is still an integral part of Congress," Oza told ANI.
In July, posters had emerged outside the Congress' party office in Bhopal appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint Scindia as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers.
The banners came after Scindia had resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh after the party put up a poor show in this year's Lok Sabha elections.
On Wednesday, when asked to make a comment on Salman Khurshid's remarks who had expressed concerns over the Congress' future, Scindia refused to answer but said that the grand old party needs to self-introspect.
"I would not like to react to someone else's comment. But, yes no doubt that the Congress needs to do self-introspection," he had told reporters in Indore.
Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:19 IST

Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple during informal summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Marvelling at Pallava architecture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the sea-facing Shore Temple on the first day of their second informal summit here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:11 IST

President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal if political...

New Delhi (India), October 11 (ANI): West Bengal should be placed under President's Rule if political killings continue in the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "remains apathetic", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Delhi unit chief Alok Kumar said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:09 IST

UP: Uttarakhand CM flags off first commercial flight from Hindon...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday flagged off the first commercial flight from Hindon airport here to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:03 IST

Lucknow: PWD official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Junior Clerk of the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:59 IST

Bonhomie on display; PM Modi, Xi enjoy coconut water at Panch...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Surrounded by history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday enjoyed fresh coconut water while catching their breaths at the magnificent Panch Rathas complex in the coastal city of Mamallapuram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:52 IST

Ahmedabad: Bailable warrant issued against Surjewala in ADCB...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A bailable warrant was issued by Ahmedabad court against Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman Ajay Patel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:50 IST

Three persons charred to death in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Three people were charred to death in a fire, which broke out in a house in Sagar Nagar area of the city at around 2 am on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:47 IST

Chandi Prasad Bhatt to get Indira Gandhi award for national integration

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The 31st Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration for the years 2017 and 2018 will be awarded to the pioneer of the Chipko Movement Chandi Prasad Bhatt for his services in promoting and preserving the national integration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:40 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Hardik Patel have lunch at Ahmedabad restaurant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel on Friday were seen having lunch in Agashiye hotel, the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and his wife for a dinner in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:31 IST

Wearing veshti, PM Modi receives Xi in Mahabalipuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Looking every bit Tamil, a veshti-wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Chinese President Xi Jinping in the historic coastal city of Mamallapuram for the second informal summit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:24 IST

Traditional welcome for PM Modi, Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hundreds of people beating drums and blowing trumpets lined up at the east coast road near Vadanemmeli located on the outskirts of Mamallapuram to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:12 IST

Delhi HC reserves order on whether to seek response from EOW on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved order on whether to seek a response from the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on a plea filed by Malvinder Mohan Singh, seeking quashing of FIR registered by the EOW saying it lacks jurisdiction to register the case

Read More
iocl