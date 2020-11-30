MP Protem Speaker appeals to people to call Idgah Hills as Guru Nanak Tekri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Rameshwar Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker and BJP leader, has appealed to people to call Idgah Hills in Bhopal as "Guru Nanak Tekri" and suggested that Hoshangabad should be renamed as Narmadapuram.



"Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) should be known as 'Guru Nanak Tekri' because Guru Nanak Dev visited the place 500 years ago when there was no idgah there. I appeal to people to call it 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. Hoshangabad was named after Hoshang Shah who was a robber who robbed the city and demolished temples," Sharma told ANI on Monday.

"So why should we call it Hoshangabad? We have called it Narmadapuram. Hoshangabad should be known as Narmadapuram," he said. (ANI)

