MP: Protest against 'Pathaan' reach shooting of SRK's upcoming movie 'Return Ticket' in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): The heat of protest against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' now seems affecting the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Return Ticket' in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest against the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Return Ticket' at Panchvati in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Three places of Bhedaghat in the district have been selected for the shooting of the film Return Ticket. The shooting started at Bhedaghat this morning, but as soon as the activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP came to know, they reached Panchvati and started opposing the shooting.

The police reached the spot and tried to convince the activist but they did not listen and sat on dharna outside Panchavati.

Activist Sumit Singh Thakur said, "We have staged a protest that the way our 'Saffron' colour has been insulted in the Pathan movie, we will not allow the shooting of such actors and filmmakers here. The shooting of the movie at Bhedaghat should be stopped immediately. We have also requested the collector to think before giving permission for the shooting that insults our Sanatan Dharma."



"We have recited Hanuman Chalisa for purification of the land. We will purify the land with Gau-Mutra after the shooting," he added.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla said, "A shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's movie is going on at Bhedaghat after taking permission from collector's office. The activists of Bajrang Dal and VHP submits a memo to Tehsildar to stop the shooting.

"The shooting of the movie is going on with statutory permission and the memorandum submitted by the activists has been sent to senior officials. Further action will be taken accordingly," she added.

On the other hand, Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest against Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' movie at Jyoti Talkies intersection in state capital Bhopal on Friday.

Bajrang Dal activist Sunil said, "In Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan, visuals have been shown to insult Hindu religion. They knew that if they insult hindu religion then a protest will be staged against them and they get free film publicity."

"We demand from the Central government that only that particular song should not be cut from the movie but the entire movie should be banned. So that the other filmmakers and producers should learn lessons about what loss can occur in insulting Hindu religion," he added.

"Bajrang Dal has decided that this movie should not be released in Bhopal with such visuals," Sunil added. (ANI)

