MP Raghav Chadha demands justice over Mandeep Kaur suicide

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of the suicide of Mandeep Kaur in New York, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and handed over a representation to demand justice for the Indian woman.

In the representation, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the entire nation was shocked and devastated to hear last week about the unfortunate demise of Mandeep Kaur.

"I urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and her family's demands regarding bringing her body back to India are met immediately," he stated.

"I would also urge your good offices to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in India for the abuse that continued throughout this truly heart-wrenching saga of abuse," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP met the Foriegn Minister at his office in Parliament House.



"I urge the Ministry to take urgent steps to prevent re-occurrence and provide means to Indian women living abroad to escape cycles of violence and abuse by perpetrators of such crimes," it added.

Kaur, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video where she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu and it sparked outrage across India and abroad.

The Indian consulate in New York City has expressed grief over her demise.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted.

Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)

