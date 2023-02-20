MP receives prestigious Central Bureau of Irrigation and Power Award, CM Chouhan greets all residents of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh has been selected as an excellent state for doing better work in the field of irrigation and the state has received the prestigious Central Bureau of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) Award.

CM Chouhan has also extended greetings to all the citizens of the state on the occasion.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Monday morning, Chouhan further said, "The Vikas Yatra is continuously going on in the state. I am happy to announce that so far 27421 inaugurations have been done in the Vikas Yatra. I am showing this data to those who do not see development (Opposition). Inauguration means dedicating the works which have been completed to the public."

Foundation stones of 20676 works which are approved have been done. Besides, problems of 4,88,146 people of the state have been resolved during the Vikas Yatra, he added.

Talking about the recent decision taken by the cabinet about Liquor consumption, Chouhan said, "Many times we hear that the driver was driving a car in an inebriated state and an accident happened and sometimes such people become a threat to the lives of others. Therefore, we have taken a decision that the driving licence of people will be cancelled for six months for the first time, driving under the influence of alcohol. In the second instance, the licence will be cancelled for two years and in the third instance, it will be banned for lifetime."



It is necessary to discourage such things and it is also necessary to keep people safe. That is why we have made several provisions that if accidents happen while driving while intoxicated, then we will increase the punishment in that too, he added.

Chouhan also said that Madhya Pradesh was the first state where the government decided that if anyone misbehaved with a girl, he would be hanged directly. Many were sentenced to death, the government took many such steps.

"We also used bulldozers on the houses of the accused, we will not spare the miscreants. Bulldozers were used at many places because merely sending them to jail is not enough, it is also necessary to break them financially," the chief minister said.

Many efforts have been made for women empowerment like Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Kanyadan Yojana, education of daughters, marriage as well as maternity assistance to sisters and Chief Minister Ladli Bahna Yojana which aims to empower the poor and middle class sisters of the state, he said, adding that the campaign will be continue to further strengthen our mother.

"I believe that if our sister is strong then the family will be strong. If the family is strong then the state will be strong, and if the state is strong then the country will be strong," Chouhan added. (ANI)

