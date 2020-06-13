MP reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 10,641

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): With 198 COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, the tally for coronavirus cases have surged to 10,641 in the state, the health department said.

In the latest update by the health department, the state has reported 176 recoveries from the virus.

Of 10,641 confirmed cases, 7,377 patients have been recovered in total, while 447 have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the total count for coronavirus infected individuals in the country stands at 3,08,993 so far. (ANI)

