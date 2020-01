MP: Rewa Municipal Corporation Commissioner slaps Rs 5 cr defamation suit on MLA Rajendra Shukla

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Rewa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sabhajeet Yadav has slapped a defamation notice of Rs 5 crore against Rewa MLA and former minister of Madhya Pradesh cabinet Rajendra Shukla.

"He has used defamatory words for me on several occasions. So I have sent a notice to him. Shukla has also said that when his government was in power, he had put me in a cage by posting me at Ballabh Bhawan. I have been insulted many times," said Yadav.

Yadav accused Shukla of calling him 'mentally sick' publically on several occasions and sought strict action against the former minister.

When asked for his comments, Shukla said that he was out of Rewa. (ANI)