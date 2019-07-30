General Administration Department Minister Govind Singh during a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI
General Administration Department Minister Govind Singh during a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI

MP: Row over teachers being deployed as personal staff to several MLAs

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:16 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Amidst reports of shortage of teachers in state schools, it has been recently revealed by the General Administration Department that at least 10 MLAs in the state have deployed teachers as their personal staff.
In fact, many other MLAs have been demanding that teachers be deployed as their personal staff.
Recently, the General Administration Department, in its reply in the Assembly, issued a list of 10 MLAs who have deployed teachers as their personal staff. Out of these 10 MLAs, nine legislators were from the Congress while one was from BJP.
Congress MLA Phundelal Marko from Pushparaajgarh has added his wife and government teacher Premwati Singh Marko to his personal staff team.
Similarly, Congress legislator from Badwara, Vijay Raghavendra Singh, has included his relative, who is a teacher, among his staff.
Rules formed under the Right to Education Act 2009 prohibit teachers from being deployed for non-teaching work.
Asked to comment on the issue, minister Govind Singh said, "As far I know, this order was not passed by Kamal Nath government. The teachers were deployed as personal staff of MLAs when BJP was in power. We do not have shortage of teachers in the state."
Another state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary told ANI, "We have written a letter to the concerned department that teachers should not be deployed in any other work. There could be an exceptional case. We are trying that teachers should go to schools and teach there."
Reacting to the development, BJP leader Rajnish Agarwal said that it was decided that the teachers will not be deployed for non-teaching job.
"Despite this, teachers have been deployed for non-teaching work. On one hand, there is a shortage of teachers, more than 50,000 teachers are yet to be hired...the examinations for the same have been conducted but the results have not been declared. So while several schools are running without teachers but they are making teachers do unnecessary work," he said.
Asked about some of the BJP MLAs also resorting to deploying teachers as their personal staff, he said, "It doesn't matter who the MLA or MP is. It is about policy decision. And you (Congress government) are working in a direction opposite to that."
As per reports, over 2,600 primary schools and almost 2,000 middle schools are operating without regular teachers in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:35 IST

Delhi: Army officer's body found on railway track

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): An Indian Army officer's body was found on the railway track of Old Delhi Railway Station here on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 07:22 IST

MP: Bhojpuri actress complains against husband for divorcing her...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A Bhojpuri actress here on Monday alleged that she was divorced by her husband through a 'talaqnama' sent on a stamp paper.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:01 IST

Odisha: Woman journalist who accused BJD MP of assaulting her...

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): A woman Journalist, who had accused the Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty and his brother of assaulting and misbehaving with her, met Cuttack DCP Akhilesh Singh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:21 IST

Rajasthan: Former BSP leader Jasram Gurjar shot dead

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jasram Gurjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Behror on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:42 IST

Hyderabad: Man booked for kissing on-duty cop

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): A man was booked here for allegedly kissing an on-duty policeman during the Bonalu festival procession on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:11 IST

West Bengal: RPF arrest four Rohingya in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): Four Rohingya belonging to the same family were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday after they disembarked from a Calcutta-bound train.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:45 IST

Our New Southern Policy in sync with India's Act East policy,...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): South Korea's New Southern Policy is in sync with India's Act East Policy and a more robust strategic partnership can be achieved if the two countries are able to tap their full potential through these policies, South Korea's ambassador to India Shin Bongkil said h

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:32 IST

CM Yogi announces Rs 13 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Mahrajganj...

Mahrajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 13 lakh to each of the victim's families who died after getting electrocuted in a village Pharendra here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 03:13 IST

Sule raises Unnao case, Manesar girls approaching HC against harassment

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday sought a detailed inquiry into the road accident involving Unnao rape victim and her family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:32 IST

IG promises action if lapses found in security provided to Unnao...

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): SK Bhagat, IG, Lucknow Range on Monday said that action will be taken against the concerned policemen if they are found guilty in the investigation being carried out in connection with the alleged lapses in the security provided to the Unnao rape victim an

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 02:09 IST

Lok Sabha passes Medical Commission Bill, Harsh Vardhan calls it...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill that seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan terming it as an "anti-vested interests Bill" which will be remembered as one of the greatest reform

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 00:52 IST

Lucknow: Congress prayer meet underway for Unnao rape victim

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Congress party is holding a prayer meeting here wishing for the well-being of the Unnao rape victim who is in a critical condition after she met with an accident on Sunday.

Read More
iocl