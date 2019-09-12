MP: Rs 4 lakh compensation given to every family of those killed in heavy rains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has given Rs 4 lakh each to the families of 202 persons who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall which led to flood-like situations in the state, said an official statement on Thursday.

As many as 32 people had also been injured while 9,816 houses were damaged due to the excessive rainfall in the state, added the statement.

Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has assured the people that the state administration will do everything it can to help them out.

"We have received complaints that heavy rains have led to damage to houses, crops, and death of many people. We have directed officials to visit the affected areas and help the people," Rajput told ANI.

"A control room for flood relief has also been set up which is taking stock of the damage across the state," Rajput added.

The government has distributed food grains to the people affected by floods in the region while more than 8,000 people have been kept at temporary relief camps across the state.

Crops in a huge patch of land have also been destroyed by the rains. The District Collectors (DC) have also been asked to prepare a report after conducting a survey following which the compensation amount will be released by the government. (ANI)

