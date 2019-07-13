BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang speaking to ANI.
BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang speaking to ANI.

MP: Sarpanch transferred instead of Panchayat Secy; BJP slams Kamal Nath govt

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:26 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A transfer order has been released for Sarpanch instead of Secretary by the administration in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on the condition of money, the BJP has alleged.
The party claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh ordered the transfer of a Sarpanch instead of a Secretary in the district.
It may be noted that a Sarpanch is elected by people and is not entitled to be transferred by the state government.
Referring to the July 5 order of Rewa District Panchayat, Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam said that instead of transferring Rewa district panchayat Shivpura's in-charge Vibha Dwivedi, Sarpanch Bihari Lal Patel was transferred.
"The minister has become so busy that he has transferred a Sarpanch instead of Panchayat Secretary," he added.
Commenting on the goof up, another BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang told ANI, "The government is very busy in running a transfer industry. Hence, they do not even notice that a Sarpanch is not entitled to get transferred. The government is running a transferable industry based on money. You give money in this government and anything is possible."
However, Madhya Pradesh's Rural Development Panchayat minister Kamleshwar Patel denied all the allegations leveled by the BJP and said the error was not made at the Chief Minister's level, but at a lower level.
"I accept that a mistake has been done but it has been done at a lower level. It's a clerical mistake. The error didn't happen at the government's level. No transfer industry has been running. People on the lower level should've been more careful. An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 06:03 IST

Badrinath Highway shut after boulders block road; expected to...

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Badrinath Highway, which was shut after debris and boulders blocked the road in Lambagad area following heavy rains on Friday, is expected to reopen on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 05:20 IST

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:40 IST

Mumbai: Search teams call off operation to locate toddler who...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The search operation to rescue a three-year-old boy who fell into a gutter on July 10 in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon has been called off by the Fire Brigade.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:04 IST

People in outskirts of Delhi are living in fear: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Referring to incidents of mob lynching and those of being forcefully made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', the latest being in Unnao, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has claimed that those residing in the outskirts of Delhi are "living in fear".

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:03 IST

Goyal says no privatisation of Railways, targets Congress

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is "no question and no meaning" of privatising Railways, but public-private partnership will be encouraged and there will be corporatisation of some units.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

4 held, 1400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Anakapalli excise officials along with police recovered 1400 kilograms of cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore in Narsipatnam on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

Central Railway to run 2 special weekend trains between CSMT, Gorakhpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Central Railway will run two weekend superfast special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Bengaluru: SIT arrests 2 accused in IMA fraud case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore IMA fraud case has arrested two persons in connection with it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Mansukh Mandaviya digitally flags off IWAI ship carrying...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): In a first, the Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday digitally flagged-off a vessel from Assam's Dhubri to Bangladesh's Narayanganj, carrying 1000 MT of Bhutanese stone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

3 cops sent to judicial custody in case of custodial death in Bihar

Nalanda (Bihar), July 13 (ANI): In the case of the alleged suicide by a person in the police custody here on Thursday, three cops including an Inspector, ASI and a watchman have been sent to judicial custody and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

UP: Two men arrested for abduction, rape

Fathepur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 56-year-old woman in a moving car in Fathepur, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Karnataka crisis: BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in the state, BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort from the Assembly here on Friday evening. The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

Read More
iocl