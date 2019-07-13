MP: Sarpanch transferred instead of Panchayat Secy; BJP slams Kamal Nath govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A transfer order has been released for Sarpanch instead of Secretary by the administration in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on the condition of money, the BJP has alleged.

The party claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh ordered the transfer of a Sarpanch instead of a Secretary in the district.

It may be noted that a Sarpanch is elected by people and is not entitled to be transferred by the state government.

Referring to the July 5 order of Rewa District Panchayat, Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam said that instead of transferring Rewa district panchayat Shivpura's in-charge Vibha Dwivedi, Sarpanch Bihari Lal Patel was transferred.

"The minister has become so busy that he has transferred a Sarpanch instead of Panchayat Secretary," he added.

Commenting on the goof up, another BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang told ANI, "The government is very busy in running a transfer industry. Hence, they do not even notice that a Sarpanch is not entitled to get transferred. The government is running a transferable industry based on money. You give money in this government and anything is possible."

However, Madhya Pradesh's Rural Development Panchayat minister Kamleshwar Patel denied all the allegations leveled by the BJP and said the error was not made at the Chief Minister's level, but at a lower level.

"I accept that a mistake has been done but it has been done at a lower level. It's a clerical mistake. The error didn't happen at the government's level. No transfer industry has been running. People on the lower level should've been more careful. An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said. (ANI)