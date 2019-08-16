MP: SDERF teams deployed to carry out rescue operation in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In wake of the heavy and incessant rainfall in the state, teams of SDERF (State Disaster Emergency Response Force) and District Police have been deployed in flood-affected regions of Shivpuri to carry out the rescue operation on Friday.

Normal life has crippled as nearby lakes and ponds are flowing above the danger mark. The water has also entered into several houses, especially in the low-lying areas.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Singh Chandel told ANI, "Around 50 houses were affected last night due to heavy rains which led to a rise in the water level of the river causing it to burst into the residential areas."

Today, we have rescued 117 people including 17 children. Now, we are arranging some food and relief material for the people. As there is high alert so we won't be leaving the area till evening, he added.

While talking to ANI, a local resident said, "There are around 500 people in the village and only 50 have been rescued. We are waiting for the teams to rescue others. There is no food and water for the people here. Teams are carrying out the rescue operation but there have been no arrangements for food and water till now."

Commander of Gwalior SDERF team, Pradeep Kumar said, "We reached the location today at 5 am. We saw that especially the houses of Adivasis and Yadavs which were at the low-lying areas were most affected. We even conducted search operation around the village."

The flood-affected people are being rescued by disaster relief teams.

The IMD on Friday predicted that Central Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day. (ANI)

