MP: SDM fined for refusing to accept RTI through post

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): The local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been slapped with fine of Rs 25,000 for allegedly failing to accept a Right to Information (RTI) application, which had arrived via postal service.

Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner G Krishnamurthy imposed the Rs 25,000 fine on Bhind Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Kumar Soni.

"Upon failure of submitting the amount, the commission will be able to take action under Section 8 (6) (two), 8 (6) (three) and 8 (6) (four) of Right to Information Act (fees and appeal)," according to an order issued by the Commissioner.

The RTI applicant - Devesh Kumar Tyagi - had requested information regarding the original residence/caste certificate from the authorities.

"Public Information Officer and SDM Dinesh Kumar Soni have not presented any counter-arguments against the complaint against him and neither has he responded to the complainant's application," the Commissioner's statement said.

"In conclusion, the commission finds the complainant's complaint to be true and fines Dinesh Kumar Soni, Public Information Officer, and SDM, Khategaon, Dewas district, Rs 25,000 under Section 20 (1) of Right to Information, 2005," it added.

Soni has been given one month's time to submit the said amount. (ANI)

