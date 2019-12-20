MP: Sec 144 imposed in Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal and Adhartal

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Jabalpur District Magistrate on Friday imposed Section 144 in four police station areas of Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal, and Adhartal to maintain law and order in view of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

"Section 144 imposed in four police station areas of Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal, and Adhartal to maintain law and order", District Collector Bharat Yadav said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area.

The said section is already imposed in 44 districts of the state.



This came amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act in Madhya Pradesh and various parts of the country.



The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

