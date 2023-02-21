MP: Self-styled Godman Dhriendra Shastri's brother booked for pointing gun at wedding function

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Self-styled Godman Dhriendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg has been booked for allegedly using abusive language, pointing a gun and threatening father of a Dalit girl during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The FIR has been filed by the Bamitha Police under sections 294, 323, 506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

The matter pertains to a viral video, in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using abusive language and pointing a gun during the wedding function on February 11 in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district. Garg allegedly also threatened the complainant.

The police had received a complaint from the girl's father, after which a police team was constituted to investigate the video.

The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused. (ANI)