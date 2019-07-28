MP: Several parts of Shajapur flooded due to heavy rainfall

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 : After days of incessant rain, water burst into several parts of the district here on Sunday causing a flood-like situation in the region.

"All the rivers in the districts are overflowing and water has pooled in several parts of the district. The administration should make proper arrangements for the public's safety," said a local.

Several traders have lost their stock to the water and locals are demanding proper arrangements fro the administration.

"Water burst into the storage room. I lost garlic worth over Rs 6 lakh and onion worth Rs 50 thousand," a local trader Rahees Khan told ANI.

Several 'kutcha' houses were also damaged in Mandsaur earlier this week due to rains.

