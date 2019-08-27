MP: Shivna river water enters Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Following heavy and incessant rainfall in the Mandsaur area of Madhya Pradesh, the water of Shivna river entered the Pashupatinath temple.

The idols in the temple were seen partially immersed in the river water with flowers and small items flowing out of the temple.

The problem of the people living near the river might increase as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hour. (ANI)

