MP: Shivraj Chouhan slams govt for stopping tribals from holding protest against atrocities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed the state government for stopping the tribal people from holding a silent march against the atrocities meted out to them.

Speaking to media persons, Chouhan said: "Tribal people wanted to hold a silent protest in the state, for which they had taken permission from the state authorities. Despite that, they were stopped a few kilometers back and told to walk barefoot to the venue where the protest was going on. We will not spare the state government if they continue to act this way with the tribal people."

He also accused the forest officials of taking away their land and charging them with fake cases.

Tractors carrying scores of children, woman, and men were stopped earlier today. Chouhan came to the rescue and boarded the tractor to show his resentment. The tractors were later allowed to enter the state. (ANI)

