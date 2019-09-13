Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to ANI on Friday in Bhopal (Photo/ANI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to ANI on Friday in Bhopal (Photo/ANI)

MP: Shivraj demands higher compensation for Khatlapura Ghat boat tragedy victims' families

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:45 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday demanded that the compensation for the kin of those who drowned in the recent Khatlapura Ghat boat tragedy should be increased from four lakhs to 25 lakhs.
The BJP leader also urged the state government to make proper arrangements and tighten security around water bodies on the day of idol immersion so that no such incidents take place in the near future.
"I am very upset about the incident. I have heard that four lakh compensation will be given to the families of the victims. In my view, four lakh is not enough. Families have not lost their children but also their future support. I am standing with the family of the deceased. I also request the state government and the Chief Minister to make adequate arrangements pertaining to the security of the people on the immersion day. The investigation should be conducted in a time-bound manner," he said.
"The officials on duty should have stopped the overcrowded boat from entering the lake. This action by them would have saved those 11 children. This is criminal negligence. Action should be taken against those who are responsible for this negligence. The officials were also supposed to check the availability of the life jacket and the required number of divers," Chouhan added.
On Friday, at least 11 people lost their lives when a boat capsized in the city's Lower Lake during idol immersion of Lord Ganesh. Search operations are still underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:58 IST

Maharashtra: Devotees show humanity by giving way to ambulance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI): In an example of humanity, people of Pune gave way to an ambulance during the massive Ganesh idol immersion procession on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:52 IST

Delhi: Person arrested with forged passport at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A passenger was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after information mentioned in his passport was found to be false.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:48 IST

MP: CM increases ex-gratia to Rs 11 lakh in Bhopal's Ganesh...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has increased the compensation from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 11 lakh in the Bhopal Ganesh immersion incident in which the boat that was capsized, claimed lives of 11 people on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:37 IST

SC seeks centre's response on PIL challenging Triple Talaq law

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government seeking its response on public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the validity of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:36 IST

Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 4 to 15

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:30 IST

PV Sindhu meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the state secretariat in Amaravati.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:28 IST

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's brother

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Interpol on Friday issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Deepak Modi in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:14 IST

India to deploy latest American weapon systems for Ex-HimVijay...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian Armed Forces are planning to deploy their latest American weapons systems including M777 ultra-light howitzers and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in the war games to be carried out in Arunachal Pradesh, close to borders with China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:02 IST

Centre removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from Adverse List

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The central government has removed 312 Sikh foreign nationals from its 'Adverse List'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Three-judge bench to hear Centre's review plea against its order...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday referred to three-judge bench a review petition filed by the Centre against a judgment which had diluted the stringent provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:58 IST

Shahjahanpur case: SIT grills Swami Chinmayanand for 7 hours,...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) grilled former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand for almost 7 hours on Thursday in connection with sexual harassment charges leveled by a law student of Shahjahanpur against him.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:41 IST

Bhaskar Jadhav resigns from NCP, to join Shivsena today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In yet another setback for Opposition in Maharashtra, NCP leader and MLA from Guhagar Bhaskar Jadhav on Friday resigned from his MLA post and confirmed to join Shiv Sena ahead of Assembly polls.

Read More
iocl