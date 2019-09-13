MP: Shivraj demands higher compensation for Khatlapura Ghat boat tragedy victims' families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday demanded that the compensation for the kin of those who drowned in the recent Khatlapura Ghat boat tragedy should be increased from four lakhs to 25 lakhs.

The BJP leader also urged the state government to make proper arrangements and tighten security around water bodies on the day of idol immersion so that no such incidents take place in the near future.

"I am very upset about the incident. I have heard that four lakh compensation will be given to the families of the victims. In my view, four lakh is not enough. Families have not lost their children but also their future support. I am standing with the family of the deceased. I also request the state government and the Chief Minister to make adequate arrangements pertaining to the security of the people on the immersion day. The investigation should be conducted in a time-bound manner," he said.

"The officials on duty should have stopped the overcrowded boat from entering the lake. This action by them would have saved those 11 children. This is criminal negligence. Action should be taken against those who are responsible for this negligence. The officials were also supposed to check the availability of the life jacket and the required number of divers," Chouhan added.

On Friday, at least 11 people lost their lives when a boat capsized in the city's Lower Lake during idol immersion of Lord Ganesh. Search operations are still underway. (ANI)

