MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan stops his convoy to help road accident victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a Good Samaritan act, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stopped his convoy mid-way to help a road accident victim.

Chouhan was on the way to his paternal village Jait from Bhopal when he saw the accident taking place near Mandideep village.

The BJP leader not only stopped the convoy but also helped pick up and secure a mode of transport for the accident victim, a young boy, to the nearby hospital.

There have been several instances in the past when the former Chief Minister, who is noted for his connect with the masses, went out of his way to assist them.


