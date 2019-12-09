MP: Shivraj stages protest with mother of 12-year-old rape-murder victim, demands justice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday staged a protest in Roshan Pura, demanding justice for the 12-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered at Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered by the accused in April. Her head was crushed with a stone by the culprits so that her identity is not revealed.

Chouhan sat on the protest with the rape victim's mother, who wants the culprits of her daughter to be punished in a manner similar to the Telangana rape and murder case.

The protestors raised slogans against the Kamal Nath-led government in the state and asked for immediate action against the culprits.

"Around eight months ago, a 12-year-old daughter was raped and brutally murdered at the Tekri of Manuabhan in Bhopal. The daughter is yet to get justice. Today, I am sitting with the daughter's mother at 11 am at a dharna at Roshanpura intersection in Bhopal. You too come and fight together," Chouhan had said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

"No DNA report of accused. Mother came to me several times to get justice for her daughter. How and when will the justice be done?" the BJP leader added. (ANI)

