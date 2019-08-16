MP: Shops washed away due to increased water level in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 16 (ANI): As heavy rainfall continues to batter Madhya Pradesh, a video surfaced from Neemuch district on Friday which showed multiple shops collapsing into a canal in a matter of seconds. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Following heavy rainfall, the boundary wall of the canal was damaged due to seepage of water. Today, the damaged wall fell down into the canal and multiple shops situated on its bank also instantly washed away in the water.

On the incident, Municipal Corporation officer KL Suryavanshi said, "We had warned the shopkeepers to vacate their shops but they did not pay heed to our warning. Now, their stock in the shop has also been washed away. No casualties or injuries have taken place in the incident."

Another video had recently surfaced in Rajgarh where a man was swept away by muddy water on a flooded street.

During the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded in central and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Many areas of the region have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert for heavy rainfall in next 24 hours in at least 18 districts, including Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Sehore, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Barwani districts. (ANI)

